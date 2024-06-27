Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
27.06.2024 10:56:55

European Shares Struggle For Direction Ahead Of French Snap Elections

(RTTNews) - European shares were little changed on Thursday as investors braced for the first round of French parliamentary elections due over the weekend.

Higher bond yields also weighed on markets as traders awaited the release of key U.S. inflation (PCE) reading on Friday for additional clues on the Fed's rate trajectory. The pan European STOXX 600 was marginally lower at 514.43 after losing 0.6 percent on Wednesday.

The German DAX was little changed, France' CAC 40 dipped 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.

In corporate news, Swedish clothing major Hennes & Mauritz AB plunged 13 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected increase in second quarter profits.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex SE fell about 1 percent after an announcement that it will restart production in its manufacturing facility in Iowa, United States. Watches of Switzerland Group, a British retailer of Swiss watches and other luxury goods, soared 11 percent.

The company said it is seeing signs of stability in the U.K. premium and luxury watch market following a post-COVID slump in sales.

GSK tumbled 4.5 percent after a U.S. public health agency narrowed its usage recommendation for all respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines.

Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore dropped 1-2 percent after new data showed growth in China's industrial profits slowed sharply in May.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX höher -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich fester in der Freitagssitzung. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen