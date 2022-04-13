EV Technology Group Commences Construction on Moke Flagship - Set to Open in Summer 2022

ST TROPEZ, France, April 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EV Technology Group Ltd.’s wholly owned subsidiary, Moke France SAS, announces today that it has commenced construction on a Moke flagship store in St Tropez, France.

The construction of this flagship fits with EV Technology Group’s strategy of electrifying iconic brands: carefully selecting legendary cars and bringing them forward with an electric twist. Moke, the heritage car created by Austin Mini’s designer, Sir Alec Issogonis, began its rise to cult status in the 1960’s when the likes of Brigitte Bardot and Alain Delon drove it along the French Riviera coastline.

"Saint-Tropez has a strong resonance in the worldwide collective imagery, and Moke is almost the official car for local owners going to the beach,” said Moke France CEO Willy Gruyelle. "By opening Casa Moke, a house that feels like home where we will invite customers to experience the Moke art-de-vivre, we celebrate our history in an authentic and meaningful way.”

In the spirit of authenticity, Moke France partnered with local architect, Olivia Siri, who trained with Nicolas Laisné before coming back to her roots. The project is all about a celebration of the Mediterranean sense of relaxed elegance, and Casa Moke will be a place to gather, learn about the new electric Moke, and share the open to life vision that has been enshrined in the Moke brand DNA since 1964.

"Casa Moke is a way for the brand to exist locally with a genuine resonance, but it is part of Moke’s strategy to talk with only one voice,” said Willy Gruyelle. "With such a legacy, it’s vital to maintain consistent brand equity through all our channels and to showcase it in the best way.”

Moke France aims to complete construction before Summer 2022, when the high season starts in Saint-Tropez, and will be welcoming guests for both rental and purchase experiences. Casa Moke represents the brand’s first direct-to-consumer foray into France.

About Moke International and Moke France

Moke International is the official Moke manufacturer based in the United Kingdom. Moke France handles the exclusive distribution of the new electric Moke in France and will focus on reviving the brand with a focus on heritage and customer satisfaction.

About EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with a mission of electrifying iconic driving experiences. We believe that as we are making the transition to electric, what got lost is that people drive cars for reasons other than going from A to B. EV Technology Group capitalises on this opportunity by acquiring and operating iconic brands that bring back the joy of motoring in an electric age.

For further information contact:

EV Technology Group Ltd.

Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Chairman of the Board

Phone: +41782008566

Email: wouter@evtgroup.com

