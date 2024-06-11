|
11.06.2024 23:30:00
Evaluate Java expressions with operators
In this tutorial, you will learn how to write expressions for your Java programs. In many cases, you'll use operators to write your Java expressions, and there are many operator types to know how to use. I'll briefly introduce Java's operator types, including the additive, bitwise, logical, conditional, shift, and equality types and their operands. You'll also learn about operator overloading and operator precedence, and you'll see a demonstration of primitive-type conversion. I'll conclude with a small Java program that you can use to practice primitive-type conversions on your own.What you'll learn in this Java tutorialWhat is a Java expression?How to write simple expressionsHow to write compound expressionsAbout Java operators and operandsAll the operator types in Java, with examplesAbout operator precedence and associativityHow to work with primitive-type conversions download Get the codeDownload the source code for example applications in this tutorial. Created by Jeff Friesen.What is a Java expression?Expressions are combinations of literals, method calls, variable names, and operators. Java applications evaluate expressions. Evaluating an expression produces a new value that can be stored in a variable, used to make a decision, and more.
