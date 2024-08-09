Evergy Reaffirms 2024 Earnings Guidance - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds 2024 Guidance, Quarterly Dividend)

Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reaffirmed 2024 GAAP EPS guidance range of $3.73 to $3.93, along with 2024 adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.73 to $3.93. Also, the company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4% to 6% through 2026 off the original $3.65 midpoint of 2023 adjusted EPS guidance.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $0.6425 per share payable on September 20, 2024. The dividends are payable to shareholders of record as of August 20, 2024.

Q2 Results:

Second quarter GAAP earnings was $207.0 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to $179.1 million, or $0.78 per share, a year ago. Adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share were $207.0 million and $0.90, respectively, compared to $186.1 million and $0.81 in 2023. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.