Every Berkshire Hathaway Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

If you're invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) then you're surely a fan of its inimitable chief, Warren Buffett. The "Oracle of Omaha" is one of the most successful investors in history -- and one of the richest.Those lucky enough to have invested with Buffett and his firm early on have made out nicely and that's putting it lightly. Just a $1,000 investment in Berkshire in 1980 would be worth $2.4 million today.