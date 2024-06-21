Extension of the powers of a member of the Management Board of OÜ TS Laevad – a subsidiary of AS Tallinna Sadam





The supervisory board of AS Tallinna Sadam's subsidiary OÜ TS Laevad (hereinafter: "TS Laevad") extended powers of Guldar Kivro as a member of the Management Board for three years from 09.12.2024.

Guldar joined TS Laevad in June 2016 as a captain-project manager of the construction of new ferries and has also served as the captain of the m/v TIIU. Guldar became member of the Management Board of TS Laevad in December 2018 and he is responsible for shipping business.

Guldar has graduated the Estonian Maritime Academy on the field of ship management. Guldar Kivro owns 104 shares of AS Tallinna Sadam.

Valdo Kalm, the chairman of the supervisory board of TS Laevad, acknowledges Guldar Kivro for the work he has done so far. "Under Guldar's management, good technical capacity of the ferries has been ensured, which has been the basis for providing high-quality service. The challenges for the upcoming period will be to ensure continuously good condition of the ferries during the new procurement period and implementation of cost-effective, environmentally friendly and innovative technical solutions, including, if possible, additional electrification of the ferries".

The management board of TS Laevad has three members. In addition to Guldar Kivro, Indrek Randveer, the chairman of the management board, and Katrin Aron, head of the service and commercial sector, are on the board.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and offshore services in Estonia and projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

