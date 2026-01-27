F5 Networks Aktie

F5 Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 922977 / ISIN: US3156161024

27.01.2026 22:34:19

F5, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $180.05 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $166.44 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258.76 million or $4.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $822.46 million from $766.48 million last year.

F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $180.05 Mln. vs. $166.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $822.46 Mln vs. $766.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.34 To $ 3.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 770 M To $ 790 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.65 To $ 16.05

