F5 Networks Aktie
WKN: 922977 / ISIN: US3156161024
|
27.01.2026 22:34:19
F5, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1
(RTTNews) - F5, Inc. (FFIV) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $180.05 million, or $3.10 per share. This compares with $166.44 million, or $2.82 per share, last year.
Excluding items, F5, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $258.76 million or $4.45 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 7.3% to $822.46 million from $766.48 million last year.
F5, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $180.05 Mln. vs. $166.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.10 vs. $2.82 last year. -Revenue: $822.46 Mln vs. $766.48 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.34 To $ 3.46 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 770 M To $ 790 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 15.65 To $ 16.05
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu F5 Networks Inc.
|
28.01.26
|Handel in New York: Schlussendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite am Mittwochnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Börse New York: So performt der S&P 500 am Mittwochnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Start des Mittwochshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 liegt zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
27.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel F5 Networks-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem F5 Networks-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|Ausblick: F5 Networks stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.26
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel F5 Networks-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in F5 Networks von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)