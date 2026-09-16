F5 Networks Aktie

F5 Networks für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 922977 / ISIN: US3156161024

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16.09.2026 16:33:03

F5 Starts Partnership With Omnissa For Virtual Desktop Building

(RTTNews) - On Wednesday, F5, Inc. (FFIV), an API company, announced a strategic partnership with Omnissa to help enterprises build secure, resilient, and scalable virtual desktop and application delivery architectures.

The collaboration, supported by global partners such as Presidio, combines F5's application delivery and Zero Trust security solutions with Omnissa's digital workspace products.

As organizations modernize their digital workspaces and IT systems, securing virtual desktops while maintaining performance and keeping operations simple is a key priority. By integrating F5 BIG-IP solutions with Omnissa Horizon and Omnissa Access, customers can simplify network architecture, automate failover across multiple sites, and provide secure access to remote and distributed employees.

The joint F5 and Omnissa solution improves enterprise VDI and application environments by simplifying DMZ architecture, strengthening Zero Trust security, balancing traffic, supporting automated failover across multiple sites, enabling unified single sign-on and policy management, and making large-scale VDI migrations easier.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 1.29 percent down at 425.32 pence.

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F5 Networks Inc. 371,40 0,87% F5 Networks Inc.

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