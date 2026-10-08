Perspective Therapeutics Aktie

Perspective Therapeutics für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQNM / ISIN: US46489V1044

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08.10.2026 12:39:03

FDA Grants Fast Track To Perspective Therapeutics' PSV359

(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company, said the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for [212Pb]PSV359 for adults with locally advanced unresectable and/or metastatic FAP-positive solitary fibrous tumors (SFTs).

PSV359 is an investigational FAP-targeted alpha-particle therapy being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1/2a study in patients with advanced FAP-positive solid tumors.

The multi-center study is assessing the safety and tolerability of different PSV359 doses to determine a recommended Phase 2 dose, with antitumor activity also being evaluated during the expansion phase.

Perspective said early human imaging data showed strong tumor uptake and fast renal clearance, supporting further evaluation of PSV359 in FAP-positive tumors.

The company is developing PSV359 using the alpha-generating isotope 212Pb to deliver targeted radiation to cancer cells while using complementary imaging to identify FAP expression and support patient selection.

CATX closed Wednesday's trading at $2.46, up 4.24%. In pre-market trading, the stock is at $2.57, up 4.47%.

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