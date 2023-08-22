Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 87,951 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 14, 2023, up to and including August 18, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

August 14, 2023

1,617

126.281361

XLON

August 15, 2023

8,694

126.000000

XLON

August 16, 2023

9,746

126.150000

XLON

August 17, 2023

24,597

123.750000

XLON

August 18, 2023

24,682

121.374719

XLON

August 18, 2023

11,179

121.374719

BATE

August 18, 2023

7,436

121.374719

CHIX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,065,767.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,105,415. The figure of 204,105,415 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

