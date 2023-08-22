Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG, LSE: FERG) (the "Company”) announces today that it purchased a total of 87,951 of its ordinary shares in the period from August 14, 2023, up to and including August 18, 2023, in connection with its $3.0 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading venue August 14, 2023 1,617 126.281361 XLON August 15, 2023 8,694 126.000000 XLON August 16, 2023 9,746 126.150000 XLON August 17, 2023 24,597 123.750000 XLON August 18, 2023 24,682 121.374719 XLON August 18, 2023 11,179 121.374719 BATE August 18, 2023 7,436 121.374719 CHIX

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 28,065,767.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 204,105,415. The figure of 204,105,415 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases can be found at Ferguson - Investors - Shareholder Center - Share Buy-Back Details - 2023 Share Buy-Back.

