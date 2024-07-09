Fifth Third Foundation Awards $300,000 to WBENC LIFT Financial Center of Excellence

The Fifth Third Foundation today announced a three-year, $300,000 grant to the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) LIFT Financial Center of Excellence, which provides women business owners with comprehensive financial support and resources, including education, coaching, networking and funding opportunities.

"Fifth Third has a long-standing commitment to advancing inclusion for small businesses and improving the well-being of our communities. We believe that our communities are stronger when all business owners have access to capital, tools and other resources they need to thrive,” said Carla Cobb, vice president and director of supplier diversity for Fifth Third Bank. "This support from the Fifth Third Foundation will provide important funding to enable WBENC to support more women in growing their businesses.”

WBENC is the nation’s largest certifier of women-owned businesses and a leading advocate for women business owners and entrepreneurs. The LIFT Financial Center of Excellence was founded with a mission of advancing gender parity for women entrepreneurs through financial education and funding opportunities. Since its inception, LIFT has collaborated closely with WBENC Corporate Members to foster programming that enables women business owners to succeed in accessing capital and achieving financial scalability.

"We are proud to support this endeavor and the work of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. This much-needed resource for female entrepreneurs is essential and it ultimately builds stronger communities,” said Heidi Jark, senior vice president and managing director for the Fifth Third Foundation.

The grant from the Fifth Third Foundation, which will be administered over three years, will support programming that connects business owners directly with financial experts to support their growth.

"The Fifth Third Foundation grant to the WBENC LIFT Financial Center of Excellence will significantly amplify our ability to provide financial education and funding opportunities to women-owned businesses,” said WBENC President & CEO Pamela Prince-Eason. "We applaud Fifth Third Bank's ongoing dedication to fostering the growth and development of women-owned and small businesses across the country.”

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was the first charitable foundation created by a financial institution. The Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third is a bank that’s as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we’ve been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it’s one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people and focused community impact. Fifth Third is one of the few U.S.-based banks to have been named among Ethisphere’s World’s Most Ethical Companies® for several years. With a commitment to taking care of our customers, employees, communities and shareholders, our goal is not only to be the nation’s highest performing regional bank, but to be the bank people most value and trust.

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, is a federally chartered institution. Fifth Third Bancorp is the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, and its common stock is traded on the NASDAQ® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB." Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.

