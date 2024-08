First-time buyers made up 48% of house hunters in London this year, data shows

Proportion was biggest since at least 2010 as cheaper mortgage deals slowed exodus from city, says estate agentAlmost half of house hunters in London at the beginning of this year were first-time buyers as cheaper mortgage deals slowed the exodus from the capital, figures from a leading estate agent show.First-time buyers made up 48% of purchasers in the city between January and June, according to analysis by Hamptons of data from Countrywide estate agents. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian