05.03.2022 17:20:06
Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group
Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
Press release
NLMK Group announces that Fitch Ratings has downgraded NLMK Group's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from BBB (stable outlook) to B (rating watch negative). The rating action follows the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022.
About NLMK Group
NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.
NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.
NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.
NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.
For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.
