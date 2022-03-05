05.03.2022 17:20:06

Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group

Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK)
Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group

05-March-2022 / 17:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release
5 March 2022

Fitch takes rating action on NLMK Group

NLMK Group announces that Fitch Ratings has downgraded NLMK Group's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating from BBB (stable outlook) to B (rating watch negative). The rating action follows the agency's downgrade of Russia's sovereign ratings on 2 March 2022.

About NLMK Group

NLMK Group is the largest steelmaker in Russia and one of the most efficient in the world.

NLMK Group's steel products are used in various industries, from construction and machine building to the manufacturing of power-generation equipment and offshore wind turbines.

NLMK operates production facilities in Russia, Europe, and the United States. The Company's steel production capacity exceeds 18 million tonnes per year.

NLMK's ordinary shares with a 20.7% free-float are traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK") and its global depositary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (ticker "NLMK:LI"). The share capital of the Company is divided into 5,993,227,240 shares with a par value of RUB1.

For more information about NLMK Group, please visit our website.
 

IR contact info:

Dmitry Kolomytsyn, CFA
+7 (495) 504 0504
ir@nlmk.com

Media contact info:

Maria Simonova
+7 (915) 322 62 25
simonova_mn@nlmk.com

ISIN: US67011E2046
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: NLMK
LEI Code: 213800913TPW32I84456
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 147132
EQS News ID: 1295387

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1295387&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Novolipetsk Iron & Steel Works OJSC COShs Global Deposit Receipt Repr Shs Reg-Smehr Nachrichten