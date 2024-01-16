Fix Price announces interim dividend

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)

16 January 2024, Limassol, Cyprus – Fix Price Group PLC (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces that its Board of Directors approved a decision to pay interim dividends at a meeting held on 15 January 2024.

The Board of Directors approved the interim dividend for 2023 and 2024 in the combined amount of RUB 8.4 billion, or RUB 9.84 per GDR/share (gross amount subject to applicable taxes and fees). The combined amount was defined based on the permission of the Subcommittee of the Government Commission for the Control of Foreign Investment in the Russian Federation given to Best Price Ltd, a subsidiary of Fix Price Group PLC, to distribute dividends in the amount of RUB 9.8 billion, net of withholding tax of 15%. Please see the respective announcement.

The dividend record date is 26 January 2024.

The ex-dividend date is 25 January 2024.

It is expected that the interim dividend will be paid within two months after the dividend record date.