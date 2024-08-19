19.08.2024 09:20:06

Fix Price Group Plc changes depositary for the GDR program

Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
Fix Price Group Plc changes depositary for the GDR program

19-Aug-2024 / 10:20 MSK

FIX PRICE GROUP PLC CHANGES DEPOSITARY FOR THE GDR PROGRAM

 

19 August 2024  Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, further to its announcement on 14 June 2024, hereby announces that it has decided to appoint RCS Trust and Corporate Services Ltd. as successor depositary bank for the Company’s global depositary receipt (“GDR”) program (Regulation S (ISIN US33835G2057) and Rule 144A (ISIN US33835G1067)).

The transition of the GDR program from The Bank of New York Mellon, the current depositary bank, to the successor depositary bank is expected to be completed in due course.

Holders of the GDRs are not required to take any additional actions in connection with the appointment of the successor depositary bank. The GDR program continues to operate, and the change of depositary bank shall not affect GDRs trading.

Astana International Exchange (AIX) will remain the primary listing venue for the Company’s GDRs traded under the ticker “FIXP.Y”.

 

About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP; AIX: FIXP.Y), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, offers its customers a compelling and constantly updated assortment of non-food goods, including personal care and household products, and food items at low fixed price points.

As of 30 June 2024, Fix Price was operating 6,722 stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers. As of 30 June 2024, the Company was operating 13 DCs covering 81 regions of Russia and 8 neighbouring countries.

In 2023, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 291.9 billion, EBITDA of RUB 53.1 billion and net profit of RUB 35.7 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

 

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations

Fix Price Media Relations

Elena Mironova 

ir@fix-price.com

Ekaterina Goncharova

pr@fix-price.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US33835G2057
Category Code: MSCU
TIDM: FIXP
LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 341215
EQS News ID: 1970033

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1970033&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR) 210,10 -1,45% Fix Price Group Limited (spons. GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag fester, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt leichte Verluste verbucht. Die asiatischen Märkte finden am Montag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen