19.08.2024 09:20:06
Fix Price Group Plc changes depositary for the GDR program
Fix Price Group PLC (FIXP)
FIX PRICE GROUP PLC CHANGES DEPOSITARY FOR THE GDR PROGRAM
19 August 2024 – Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP, AIX: FIXP.Y, “Fix Price”, the “Company” or the “Group”), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, further to its announcement on 14 June 2024, hereby announces that it has decided to appoint RCS Trust and Corporate Services Ltd. as successor depositary bank for the Company’s global depositary receipt (“GDR”) program (Regulation S (ISIN US33835G2057) and Rule 144A (ISIN US33835G1067)).
The transition of the GDR program from The Bank of New York Mellon, the current depositary bank, to the successor depositary bank is expected to be completed in due course.
Holders of the GDRs are not required to take any additional actions in connection with the appointment of the successor depositary bank. The GDR program continues to operate, and the change of depositary bank shall not affect GDRs trading.
Astana International Exchange (AIX) will remain the primary listing venue for the Company’s GDRs traded under the ticker “FIXP.Y”.
