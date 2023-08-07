Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Results on August 21

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Monday, August 21, 2023.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 866-777-2509 (domestic) or 412-317-5413 (international)

Conference call replay available through August 29, 2023: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 8427483

Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

To pre-register for the earnings conference call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10181590/fa21e4d4f2 and enter their contact information. Registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

The fourth quarter 2023 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market close on Monday, August 21, 2023.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

