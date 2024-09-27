Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Participate in Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Derek Schmidt, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings during the Lytham Partners Fall 2024 Investor Conference, taking place on October 1, 2024.

To arrange a meeting with Flexsteel management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/fall2024invreg/. Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/virtual/.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240927862494/en/