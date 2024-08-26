|
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 15th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 29, 2024, in Chicago, IL
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Derek Schmidt, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Ressler, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, August 29, 2024, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Flexsteel’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. CT in Presentation Room #2. The presentation is webcast and can be accessed through the conference host’s main website: https://threepartadvisors.com/midwest. The presentation can also be accessed through Flexsteel’s News & Events section of the Company’s website: Events and Presentations | Flexsteel Industries, Inc.
About IDEAS Investor Conferences
The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS.,” and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Ascend Wealth Advisors, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Diamond Hill, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.
The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.
If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or Lwesley@IDEASconferences.com.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.
For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.
