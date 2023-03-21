Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference, Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Jerry Dittmer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Derek Schmidt, Chief Operating Officer, and Alejandro Huerta, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 22-23, 2023.

The presentation will begin at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. Flexsteel will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

Additionally, the Company today posted an updated investor presentation on the Company’s website at https://ir.flexsteel.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The presentation outlines key elements of the Corporation’s business model, investment thesis, growth strategies, and financial objectives.

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company") is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

