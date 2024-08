Fluence Energy: Mixed Q3, Profit Up, Sales Down

Energy storage solutions provider Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) reported fiscal 2024 third-quarter results on Wednesday that showed substantial profit improvements and a record increase in backlog and order intake. Revenue was $483.3 million, down from $536.4 million in the same quarter last year. Despite the revenue drop (attributed to product delivery timing), the company achieved a net income of $1.1 million, showing a turnaround from a net loss of $35 million the prior year. Overall, the quarter showed improvements in profitability as well as strong market demand for Fluence products.Fluence Energy, an industry leader in energy storage, offers a range of solutions to enhance grid flexibility and reliability. Its products and services span energy storage systems, operational services, and digital applications. Major products include Gridstack, Sunstack, Edgestack, and the newly introduced Gridstack Pro line. The company's success hinges on its ability to capitalize on growing global demand for energy storage driven by the transition to renewable energy and supportive governmental policies.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool