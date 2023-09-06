Fluor Corporation Statement on SEC Settlement

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Company has entered into a settlement agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”) resolving the previously disclosed SEC investigation of the Company. As reflected in the administrative Order ("Order”) filed by the SEC today, the investigation pertained to the Company’s accounting on two lump sum engineering, procurement and construction contracts. The Company settles the matter neither admitting nor denying the SEC’s findings in the Order.

In connection with the settlement, the Company has agreed to pay a civil penalty of $14.5 million. The Company established reserves sufficient to fund the settlement during 2022 and expects no material earnings effect during 2023.

The SEC’s investigation concerned two projects that are now largely completed and involved historical transactions that the Company restated in September 2020. As noted in the Order, the Company fully cooperated with the SEC in its investigation and has undertaken remedial steps. The SEC settlement follows the previous announcement that the U.S. Department of Justice had ended its investigation into the Company.

"The Company and the Board of Directors are pleased to put the investigation behind us. The SEC investigation concerned accounting errors on legacy risk projects and associated internal controls weaknesses that were remedied in connection with the filing of our 2019 10-K in September 2020. Since that time, Fluor now has a refreshed Board and a new management team that is driving a balanced risk profile and healthy backlog. Bringing closure to the SEC investigation is in the best interests of our key stakeholders, including our shareholders,” said David Constable, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 40,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $13.7 billion in 2022 and is ranked 303 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 110 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

