Forget e.l.f. Beauty, This New Warren Buffett Stock and Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Are Better Buys Now

E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has been a standout in an otherwise challenged cosmetics industry. Shares of the cosmetics maker are up 382% over the last three years, whereas two industry peers -- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) and Estée Lauder (NYSE: EL) -- are down during that period.Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway just initiated a position in Ulta Beauty earlier this year, jolting a rebound in the stock. But it has since sold off after reporting disappointing earnings and guidance. Meanwhile, Estée Lauder shares have fallen so far that the stock now yields an impressive 2.9%.Here are the key differences among all three cosmetic companies and why investors might want to consider Ulta and Estée Lauder over e.l.f. Beauty right now .