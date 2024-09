Forget Nvidia: Here's a Better Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

Perhaps no stock has prospered more from artificial intelligence (AI) than Nvidia . The semiconductor company leading in the development of AI chips brought triple-digit revenue and earnings growth, and at one point, the stock was up 1,000% from its late 2022 low.Although Nvidia will likely dominate the AI chip space for the foreseeable future, investors appear to have had second thoughts on Nvidia stock as a high valuation, and rising competition has led investors to question how much more that stock can grow in the near term. Hence, investors are looking elsewhere, and they might do well to shift their focus to Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM).Amid the focus on AI servers, investors may have overlooked the importance of smartphones in utilizing the technology. Since most users have a smartphone nearby, it will probably serve as the most heavily utilized AI interface. Moreover, with the 5G upgrade cycle having run its course, investors seem to have lost some interest in Qualcomm stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool