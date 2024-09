Forget Nvidia: Here's a Better Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock to Buy Right Now

Investors and analysts are excited about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) these days. The leading designer of artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator chips is one of the world's most valuable stocks today. At the same time, Nvidia 's stock has traded sideways since early June, and shares are available at a 17% discount from their all-time peak price. It's a recipe for successful investing, right?But I'm not too excited about Nvidia's stock at the moment. The chip titan is a "hold" idea at best. I would much rather buy shares of fellow AI expert Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) instead.Here's why the Google parent looks like a stellar investment in September 2024. It's a tempting story in three parts.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool