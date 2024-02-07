07.02.2024 16:41:27

Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD

Superdry plc (SDRY)
Form 8 - Superdry plc: Form 8 OPD

07-Feb-2024 / 15:41 GMT/BST

FORM 8 (OPD)

Superdry Plc

7 February 2024

 

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

Superdry plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Superdry plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

 The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

6 February 2024

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

 

Class of relevant security:

 

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each 

 

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

NIL

-

NIL

-

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

NIL

-

NIL

-

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

 TOTAL:

NIL

-

NIL

-

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

 

 

3. POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors’ and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

 

  1. Interests held by the directors of Superdry plc, their close relatives and related trusts:

 

Name

No. of ordinary shares of 5 pence each

% of interest held

Directors

Peter Sjolander

180,000

0.18

Helen Weir

11,910

0.01

Alastair Miller

40,000

0.04

Shaun Wills

9,250

0.00

Close relatives of director(s)

Adrian Crace-Eales

1,555

0.00

 

  1. Interests held as options or awards under the share plans of Superdry plc by the directors of Superdry plc and their close relatives and related trusts who are not exempt principal traders for the purposes of Rule 8 of the Code

 

Share scheme

Date of grant

Vesting date(s)

Expiration date

Exercise price per share (£)

No. of ordinary shares subject to award

Shaun Wills

Restricted Share Awards

22/10/2021

22/10/2024

31/12/2999

-

60,657

Restricted Share Awards

26/10/2022

26/10/2025

31/12/2999

-

160,714

Restricted Share Awards

13/10/2023

13/10/2026

31/12/2999

-

96,480

Total:

317,851

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

None.

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

None.

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

7 February 2024
Contact name:

Jennifer Richardson
Telephone number:

+447918342404

 

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B60BD277
Category Code: FEE - Superdry Plc
TIDM: SDRY
LEI Code: 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 302345
EQS News ID: 1832763

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1832763&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Superdry PLCmehr Nachrichten