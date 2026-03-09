Fidelity & Guaranty Life Aktie

Fidelity & Guaranty Life für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1XA8Q / ISIN: US3157851052

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 16:45:15

Founder Group Shares Slip 5% Despite Solar Project Contract Win

(RTTNews) - Founder Group Limited (FGL) shares declined 4.45 percent to $7.08, down $0.33, on Monday, even after the company announced it secured a new solar project contract in Malaysia.

The stock is currently trading at $7.08, compared with its previous close of $7.41. Shares opened at $7.25 and traded between $6.11 and $7.40 during the session on the Nasdaq. Trading volume reached about 1.09 million shares, significantly above the average volume of about 0.12 million shares.

Founder Group said it was awarded an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) contract worth approximately RM16 million, about $4.14 million, for a 25.40 MW large-scale solar project under Malaysia's Corporate Green Power Programme. The project is expected to generate around 53,000 MWh of clean energy annually and offset roughly 35,000 tonnes of carbon emissions.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $6.11 to $155.00.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fidelity & Guaranty Life

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Fidelity & Guaranty Life

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen