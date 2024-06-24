|
24.06.2024 12:39:00
Friedland, McEwen back Power Nickel’s “oversubscribed” $15m funding
Canadian explorer Power Nickel (TSX-V: PNPN) has closed its recent C$20 million ($15m) “oversubscribed” financing round, backed by well-known personalities including billionaire investor Robert Friedland and mining veteran Rob McEwen.The Toronto-based junior said the funds will be use to expand exploration on its 80%-owned NISK property in Quebec, adding it hopes to take advantage of Canada’s federal tax credit for critical mineral exploration. Power Nickel, which entered the project in 2021, noted it plans to deploy additional drilling rigs and advance exploration over the summer.NISK, in Quebec’s James Bay region, is expected to become Canada’s first carbon-neutral nickel mine by using carbon capture and hydroelectric power. The company has partnered with Australia-based Fleet Space Technologies to use ambient noise tomography to explore for nickel. The method uses satellites and hand-held devices to capture background vibrations and develop 3D images of the subsurface down to 2 km in depth.Historic nickel sourceInco, now a part of Vale (NYSE: VALE), discovered nickel on the area in 1962. Golden Goose Resources produced a historical resource for NISK in 2008 of 2 million measured and indicated tonnes and 783,000 inferred tonnes. Critical Elements Lithium (TXS-V: CRE) bought the site in 2014, but little work was done.NISK holds 4.9 million indicated tonnes underground grading 0.78% nickel, 0.05% cobalt, 0.42% copper, 0.78 gram palladium per tonne for 38,300 tonnes nickel, 2,400 tonnes cobalt, 20,500 tonnes copper and 123,100 tonnes palladium, according to a recent filing from Power Nickel.Open pit resources total 519,000 indicated tonnes at 0.63% nickel, 0.04% cobalt, 0.3% copper and 0.56 gram palladium for 3,300 tonnes nickel, 200 tonnes cobalt, 1,600 tonnes copper and 9,400 tonnes palladium.Shares in Power Nickel have soared 267% so far this year, with most of the growth experienced since April 15, when it reported initial drill results. The stock gained 23 Canadian cents on Friday, closing at C$0.88, which gives the company a market value of C$150 million ($109m).Power Nickel also owns significant land packages in Canada’s British Colombia and Chile. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
