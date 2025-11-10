FTSE 100 Advances Amid Optimism About An End To US Government Shutdown

(RTTNews) - U.K. stock market's FTSE 100 index is up firmly in positive territory on Monday with several counters from across various sectors attracting buyers amid rising prospects of an end to US government shutdown.

The FTSE 100 was up 96.53 points or 1% at 9,779.10 a little while ago.

Diageo, up 7.2%, tops the list of gainers in the FTSE 100 index. The stock is up after the company named former Tesco boss Sir Dave Lewis as its new chief executive.

Fresnillo is rising 5.6% and Polar Capital Technology Trust is up 4.3%. Endeavour Mining, IAG, Scottish Mortgage, Antofagasta, Ashtead Group, Burberry Group, Barclays, Ango American Plc and ICG are gaining 2.5 to 4%.

Persimmon, 3i Group, St. James's Place, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Entain, Natwest Group, WPP and Pershing Square Holdings are also up sharply.

BT Group, Sainsbury (J), Compass Group, M&G, National Grid, Severn Trent, United Utilities and Tesco are down 0.5 to 2%.