27.11.2025 13:49:12

FTSE 100 Down Slightly In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - The U.K. stock market is down in negative territory a little past noon on Thursday, weighed down by weakness in the mining sector, and a mild bout of selling in energy stocks.

However, the downside is just marginal thanks to rising expectations of a Fed rate cut, and hopes of a potential Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

The benchmark FTSE 100, which drifted down to 9,652.80 earlier in the session, was down 10.41 points or 0.11% at 9,681.17 a little over half an hour past noon.

Anglo American Plc, Rio Tinto and Antofagasta are down 1.7%, 1.6% and 1.3%, respectively.

Imperial Brands is declining by about 3%. LondonMetric Property, British American Tobacco, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Severn Trent, 3i Group, WPP and BP are down 1 to 1.6%.

Among the gainers, Centrica is climbing up nearly 3%. Glencore is rising 2.7%, while Persimmon, Natwest Group, St. James's Place, Llodys Banking Group, Barclays, Melen Energy & Metals and Schroders are up 1.3 to 2.1%.

Entain is up nearly 1%. The company expects a £200 million hit and aims to mitigate roughly a quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.11.25 NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Auf diese 10 US-Aktien setzt die Zurich Insurance Group im dritten Quartal 2025
26.11.25 Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
24.11.25 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Keine Impulse aus den USA: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch tiefer -- DAX behauptet sich -- US-Börsen bleiben wegen "Thanksgiving" geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag schwächer. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt war unterdessen eine moderate Fortsetzung der Erholungsbewegung zu sehen. An den US-Börsen wurde aufgrund eines Feiertages am Donnerstag nicht gehandelt. In Fernost dominierten die Käufer das Bild.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen