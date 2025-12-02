02.12.2025 13:28:08

FTSE Edges Higher As Bank Stocks Rise

(RTTNews) - U.K. stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 moved modestly higher on Tuesday on selective buying as investors assessed the prospects of more monetary easing by major central banks, and digested the nation's latest economic data. Bank stocks moved higher on strong buying support.

The FTSE 100, which advanced to 9,745.31, was up 25.93 points or 0.27% at 9,728.46 nearly half an hour past noon.

Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and Standard Chartered gained 1.4 to 1.7%. Natwest Group and HSBC Holdings were also notably higher.

Land Securities climbed about 2.3%. Metlen Energy & Metals, Segro, Entain, Persimmon, Polar Capital Technology Trust, Tesco, BT Group, Marks & Spencer, Prudential, National Grid, LondonMetric Property, SSE, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Vodafone Group and Intercontinental Hotels moved up 1 to 2%.

Berkeley Group Holdings lost nearly 2%. Endeavour Mining, Auto Trader Group, Rightmove, Barratt Redrow,The Sage Group, Experian and BAE Systems were down 0.8 to 1.4%.

In economic news, U.K. house prices logged a faster-than-expected growth in November despite budget uncertainty, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.

House prices grew 1.8% on a yearly basis in November, slower than the 2.4% increase seen in October. Nonetheless, the annual growth was faster than the forecast of 1.4%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:46 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX legt zu -- US-Börsen fester erwartet -- Asiens Märkte schließen zurückhaltend
Der heimische und der deutsche Leitindex können am Dienstag Gewinne einfahren. Die US-Börsen werden freundlich erwartet. Anleger in Fernost wagten sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen