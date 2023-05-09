|
09.05.2023 22:20:00
Fuel Tech Reports 2023 First Quarter Financial Results
Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.
"We followed up a strong full year 2022 with 2023 first quarter results that included a 32% increase in total revenues reflecting quarter-over-quarter growth for our Air Pollution Control (APC) and FUEL CHEM® business segments, $5.2 million of new APC contract awards, and a significant leadership appointment at our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGITM) technology business segment,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. "We generated positive cash from operations, and ended the first quarter with $33.8 million in cash and investments and no long-term debt. We remain optimistic about our outlook for the year and continue to expect that total revenue for full year 2023 will improve modestly from 2022.”
He continued, "Within APC, we are having more meaningful conversations with potential utility and industrial clients following the March 2023 ruling by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) from power plants and certain industrial facilities in 23 states. This rule, known as the Good Neighbor Plan, allows these facilities to comply with the 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards. We expect that over time any such awards would benefit our SCR, SNCR and ULTRA emissions control solutions. In FUEL CHEM, we are implementing new marketing strategies to reintroduce the benefits of our chemical technology program to domestic coal-fired utilities while pursuing targeted international opportunities. We continue to expect that FUEL CHEM will show a modest decline in revenue for the year driven by reduced usage compared to 2022 and an expected plant closure, however, gross margins should align with historic levels.”
Mr. Arnone concluded, "Our DGI segment continues to evolve and make meaningful advancements towards commercialization with a goal of securing our first contracts this year, and the addition of Bill Decker last month to the Fuel Tech team will bolster our efforts. To that end, we expect to commence an on-site demonstration using our small-scale dissolved oxygen infusion system at a customer site for one of our targeted markets in the United States late in the second quarter of 2023 or early in the third.”
Q1 2023 Consolidated Results Overview
Consolidated revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023”) rose 31.7% to $7.3 million from $5.5 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 ("Q1 2022”), reflecting higher revenues at APC and FUEL CHEM.
Consolidated gross margin for Q1 2023 was 38.5% of revenues compared to 41.4% of revenues in Q1 2022, reflecting changes in product and project mix.
SG&A expenses rose to $3.2 million from $3.1 million in Q1 2022, reflecting higher employee-related expenses partially offset by lower administrative costs and depreciation. As a percentage of consolidated revenues, SG&A expenses declined to 45% from 55%.
Operating loss for the quarter was $(0.7) million compared to an operating loss of $(1.0) million in Q1 2022.
Interest income improved to $0.3 million from $0.001 million in Q1 2022, reflecting higher interest rates on held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.
Net loss in Q1 2023 narrowed to $(0.4) million, or $(0.01) per share, from a net loss of $(1.0) million, or $(0.03) per share, in Q1 2022.
Consolidated APC segment backlog at March 31, 2023 was $7.6 million compared to $8.2 million at December 31, 2022.
APC revenues increased to $3.6 million from $2.2 million in Q1 2022 with gross margin of 27.1% compared to 35.2%, due primarily to the timing of project execution.
FUEL CHEM segment revenues rose to $3.7 million from $3.3 million in Q1 2022 due to increased demand, with gross margin improving to 49.4% from 45.5% in Q1 2022.
Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(0.6) million in Q1 2023 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.9) million in Q1 2022.
Financial Condition
At March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $15.7 million, short-term investments were $11.1 million, and long-term investments totaled $7.1 million. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2023 was $44.6 million, or $1.47 per share, and the Company had no debt.
|
FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
15,698
|
|
|
$
|
23,328
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
11,067
|
|
|
|
2,981
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
6,755
|
|
|
|
7,729
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
509
|
|
|
|
392
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,350
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
35,379
|
|
|
|
35,825
|
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,646 and $18,557, respectively
|
|
|
4,370
|
|
|
|
4,435
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
2,116
|
|
|
|
2,116
|
|
Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $418 and $406, respectively
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
|
397
|
|
Right-of-use operating lease assets, net
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
197
|
|
Long-term investments
|
|
|
7,054
|
|
|
|
6,360
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
796
|
|
|
|
794
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
50,282
|
|
|
$
|
50,124
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
3,651
|
|
|
$
|
2,710
|
|
Accrued liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease liabilities - current
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
125
|
|
Employee compensation
|
|
|
588
|
|
|
|
1,105
|
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
827
|
|
|
|
826
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
5,175
|
|
|
|
4,766
|
|
Operating lease liabilities - non-current
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
66
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
177
|
|
|
|
177
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
|
277
|
|
|
|
274
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
5,680
|
|
|
|
5,283
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,272,303 and 31,272,303 shares issued, and 30,296,297 and 30,296,297 shares outstanding, respectively
|
|
|
313
|
|
|
|
313
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
164,511
|
|
|
|
164,422
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(116,405
|
)
|
|
|
(115,991
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(1,642
|
)
|
|
|
(1,728
|
)
|
Nil coupon perpetual loan notes
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
|
76
|
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
|
(2,251
|
)
|
|
|
(2,251
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
44,602
|
|
|
|
44,841
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
50,282
|
|
|
$
|
50,124
|
|
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
7,287
|
|
|
$
|
5,535
|
|
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
4,482
|
|
|
|
3,245
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
3,245
|
|
|
|
3,054
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
218
|
|
|
|
220
|
|
|
|
|
7,945
|
|
|
|
6,519
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(658
|
)
|
|
|
(984
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
|
|
(5
|
)
|
Interest income
|
|
|
339
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
(90
|
)
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(414
|
)
|
|
|
(998
|
)
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(414
|
)
|
|
$
|
(998
|
)
|
Net loss per common share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Diluted net loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
30,296,000
|
|
|
|
30,267,000
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
30,296,000
|
|
|
|
30,267,000
|
|
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(414
|
)
|
|
$
|
(998
|
)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustments
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(328
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,068
|
)
|
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
FUEL TECH, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(414
|
)
|
|
$
|
(998
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Amortization
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities
|
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recoveries
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
990
|
|
|
|
(1,520
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
|
(116
|
)
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
682
|
|
Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
(519
|
)
|
|
|
5
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
|
|
(1,746
|
)
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of equipment and patents
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
Purchases of debt securities
|
|
|
(9,685
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Maturities of debt securities
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(8,715
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxes paid on behalf of equity award participants
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|
|
|
75
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(7,630
|
)
|
|
|
(1,814
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period (Note 2)
|
|
|
23,328
|
|
|
|
37,054
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period (Note 2)
|
|
$
|
15,698
|
|
|
$
|
35,240
|
|
See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
Fuel Tech, Inc.
Segment Data- Reporting Segments
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations are provided below:
|
|
|
Air Pollution
|
|
|
FUEL CHEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2023
|
|
Control Segment
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Revenues from external customers
|
|
$
|
3,559
|
|
|
$
|
3,728
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
7,287
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(2,594
|
)
|
|
|
(1,888
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,482
|
)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,805
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,245
|
)
|
|
|
(3,245
|
)
|
Research and development
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
|
|
(218
|
)
|
Operating income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
965
|
|
|
$
|
1,840
|
|
|
$
|
(3,463
|
)
|
|
$
|
(658
|
)
|
|
|
Air Pollution
|
|
|
FUEL CHEM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended March 31, 2022
|
|
Control Segment
|
|
|
Segment
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
Total
|
|
Revenues from external customers
|
|
$
|
2,204
|
|
|
$
|
3,331
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
5,535
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
(1,429
|
)
|
|
|
(1,816
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,245
|
)
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
775
|
|
|
|
1,515
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,290
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(3,054
|
)
|
|
|
(3,054
|
)
|
Research and development
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
|
|
(220
|
)
|
Operating income (loss) from operations
|
|
$
|
775
|
|
|
$
|
1,515
|
|
|
$
|
(3,274
|
)
|
|
$
|
(984
|
)
|
Fuel Tech, Inc.
Geographic Segment Financial Data
(Unaudited)
(in thousands of dollars)
Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
5,981
|
|
$
|
3,688
|
Foreign
|
|
|
1,306
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
$
|
7,287
|
|
$
|
5,535
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
United States
|
|
$
|
46,893
|
|
$
|
47,007
|
Foreign
|
|
|
3,389
|
|
|
3,117
|
|
|
$
|
50,282
|
|
$
|
50,124
|
FUEL TECH, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(414
|
)
|
|
$
|
(998
|
)
|
Interest (income) expense, net
|
|
|
(334
|
)
|
|
|
4
|
Depreciation expense
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
94
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
(658
|
)
|
|
|
(886
|
)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(569
|
)
|
|
$
|
(868
|
)
Adjusted EBITDA
To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense, and intangible assets abandonment and building impairment. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.
Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.
