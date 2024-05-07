Fuel Tech Reports 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control, and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, today reported financial results for the first quarter (Q1 2024) ended March 31, 2024.

"Our revenues for the first quarter were impacted by customer-driven delays in executing new contracts at our APC business segment, while performance at FUEL CHEM® reflected warmer weather across the US that affected unit dispatch,” said Vincent J. Arnone, President and CEO. "We continue to expect that APC revenue will increase modestly in 2024 when compared to 2023 and that the bulk of our new award activity will occur in the second half of the year. Our results at FUEL CHEM are also expected to improve as we move through 2024, driven by increased unit dispatch as we approach the summer months and contributions from a new coal-fired unit that will demonstrate our chemical technology program later this month. The annualized revenue potential at this new client, if it becomes commercial, will be approximately $1.5 to $2.0 million dollars, and this revenue is expected to generate historic FUEL CHEM gross margins. We are currently pursuing additional FUEL CHEM opportunities at units that use coal and other fuel sources, which could provide incremental revenue contribution in the latter half of 2024.

"We are also very encouraged by continuing market acceptance of our Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI™) technology. We have an agreement in place to commence and complete a demonstration of DGI at a municipal wastewater site in the current second quarter. With respect to aquaculture, we are building on the successful deployment of DGI at a domestic shrimp farming facility in the US and are in discussions with that facility to incorporate DGI into its planned stacked raceway system. We are also in advanced discussions with a potential new aquaculture client in the US that is considering a demonstration of DGI.”

Mr. Arnone concluded, "We remain optimistic about our prospects and technology development initiatives. We remain supported in our efforts by a strong financial position, which included $32.1 million in cash and investments, and no long-term debt at March 31, 2024.”

Q1 2024 Consolidated Results Overview

Consolidated revenues for Q1 2024 declined to $5.0 million from $7.3 million in the three months ended March 31, 2023 (Q1 2023), with reductions in both business segments from the prior year period.

Consolidated gross margin for Q1 2024 rose to 40.9% of revenues from 38.5% of revenues in Q1 2023, due to an increase in the APC operating segment gross margin partially offset by a decrease in FUEL CHEM operating segment gross margin.

SG&A expenses increased slightly to $3.3 million from $3.2 million in Q1 2023, reflecting increases in employee compensation and benefit related costs, which were partially offset by decreases in costs related to our international locations.

Interest income was flat at $0.3 million. Interest income primarily related to interest received on the held-to-maturity debt securities and money market funds.

Other income in Q1 2024 was $1.7 million related to the recording of income associated with the expected receipt of the Employee Retention Credit ("ERC”) during the quarter, as compared to no such income in Q1 2023.

Net income in Q1 2024 was $281,000, or $0.01 per share, compared to net loss of $(414,000), or $(0.01) per share, in Q1 2023.

Consolidated APC segment backlog at March 31, 2024 was $6.2 million compared to $7.5 million at December 31, 2023.

APC segment revenue decreased to $2.3 million from $3.6 million in Q1 2023, primarily related to customer-related delays in project execution. APC gross margin rose to 38.4% from 27.1%, primarily due to the mix of APC projects and services executed during the quarter.

FUEL CHEM segment revenue declined to $2.6 million from $3.7 million in Q1 2023, due to a decrease in electrical generation demand, unscheduled plant outages and plant closures. Gross margin decreased to 43.2% from 49.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.5) million in Q1 2024 compared to Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.6) million in Q1 2023.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $11.4 million, short-term investments were $11.8 million, and long-term investments totaled $8.9 million. Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2024 was $44.0 million, or $1.43 per share, and the Company had no debt.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech develops and commercializes state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to operate in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. Fuel Tech is a leader in nitrogen oxide (NO x ) reduction and particulate control technologies and its solutions have been installed on over 1,300 utility, industrial and municipal units worldwide. The Company’s FUEL CHEM® technology improves the efficiency, reliability, fuel flexibility, boiler heat rate, and environmental status of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. Water treatment technologies include DGI® Dissolved Gas Infusion Systems which utilize a patented channel injector to deliver supersaturated oxygen solutions and other gas-water combinations to target process applications or environmental issues. This infusion process has a variety of applications in the water and wastewater industries, including remediation, aeration, biological treatment and wastewater odor management. Many of Fuel Tech’s products and services rely heavily on the Company’s exceptional Computational Fluid Dynamics modeling capabilities, which are enhanced by internally developed, high-end visualization software. For more information, visit Fuel Tech’s web site at www.ftek.com.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,382 $ 17,578 Short-term investments 11,872 12,136 Accounts receivable, less current expected credit loss of $111 and $111, respectively 7,104 6,729 Inventories, net 537 439 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,295 1,439 Total current assets 32,190 38,321 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $18,763 and $18,703, respectively 4,572 4,539 Goodwill 2,116 2,116 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $483 and $468, respectively 343 358 Right-of-use operating lease assets, net 582 609 Long-term investments 8,879 3,664 Other assets 764 781 Total assets $ 49,446 $ 50,388 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,852 $ 2,421 Accrued liabilities: Operating lease liabilities - current 105 81 Employee compensation 1,289 1,252 Other accrued liabilities 1,284 1,934 Total current liabilities 4,530 5,688 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 512 533 Deferred income taxes, net 172 172 Other liabilities 276 281 Total liabilities 5,490 6,674 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 31,361,303 and 31,361,303 shares issued, and 30,385,297 and 30,385,297 shares outstanding, respectively 313 313 Additional paid-in capital 164,957 164,853 Accumulated deficit (117,248 ) (117,529 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,891 ) (1,748 ) Nil coupon perpetual loan notes 76 76 Treasury stock, at cost (2,251 ) (2,251 ) Total stockholders’ equity 43,956 43,714 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 49,446 $ 50,388 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per-share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues $ 4,957 $ 7,287 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 2,928 4,482 Selling, general and administrative 3,345 3,245 Research and development 376 218 6,649 7,945 Operating loss (1,692 ) (658 ) Interest expense — (5 ) Interest income 311 339 Other income (expense), net 1,673 (90 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 292 (414 ) Income tax expense (11 ) — Net income (loss) $ 281 $ (414 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic net income (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 30,385,000 30,296,000 Diluted 30,756,000 30,296,000 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ 281 $ (414 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (143 ) 86 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 138 $ (328 ) See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

FUEL TECH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 281 $ (414 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation 80 79 Amortization 16 11 Non-cash interest income on held-to-maturity securities (9 ) (95 ) Stock-based compensation, net of forfeitures 104 89 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,250 990 Employee retention credit receivable (1,677 ) — Inventory (99 ) (116 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other non-current assets 151 51 Accounts payable (563 ) 934 Accrued liabilities and other non-current liabilities (609 ) (519 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,075 ) 1,010 Investing Activities Purchases of equipment and patents (114 ) (30 ) Purchases of debt securities (7,641 ) (9,685 ) Maturities of debt securities 2,750 1,000 Net cash used in investing activities (5,005 ) (8,715 ) Financing Activities Net cash provided by financing activities — — Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash (116 ) 75 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (6,196 ) (7,630 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 17,578 23,328 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,382 $ 15,698 See notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Fuel Tech, Inc. Segment Data- Reporting Segments (Unaudited) (in thousands) Information about reporting segment net sales and gross margin from operations is provided below: Air Pollution FUEL CHEM Three months ended March 31, 2024 Control Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 2,318 $ 2,639 $ — $ 4,957 Cost of sales (1,428 ) (1,500 ) — (2,928 ) Gross margin 890 1,139 — 2,029 Selling, general and administrative — — (3,345 ) (3,345 ) Research and development — — (376 ) (376 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 890 $ 1,139 $ (3,721 ) $ (1,692 )

Air Pollution FUEL CHEM Three months ended March 31, 2023 Control Segment Segment Other Total Revenues from external customers $ 3,559 $ 3,728 $ — $ 7,287 Cost of sales (2,594 ) (1,888 ) — (4,482 ) Gross margin 965 1,840 — 2,805 Selling, general and administrative — — (3,245 ) (3,245 ) Research and development — — (218 ) (218 ) Operating income (loss) from operations $ 965 $ 1,840 $ (3,463 ) $ (658 )

Fuel Tech, Inc. Geographic Segment Financial Data (Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars) Information concerning our operations by geographic area is provided below. Revenues are attributed to countries based on the location of the end-user. Assets are those directly associated with operations of the geographic area. Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Revenues: United States $ 3,595 $ 5,981 Foreign 1,362 1,306 $ 4,957 $ 7,287

March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets: United States $ 45,744 $ 46,487 Foreign 3,702 3,901 $ 49,446 $ 50,388

FUEL TECH, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net Income (loss) $ 281 $ (414 ) Interest (income) expense, net (311 ) (334 ) Income tax expense 11 - Depreciation expense 80 79 Amortization expense 16 11 EBITDA 77 (658 ) Stock compensation expense 104 89 Gain on employee retention credit (1677 ) - ADJUSTED EBITDA $ (1,496 ) $ (569 )

Adjusted EBITDA

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), the Company has provided an Adjusted EBITDA disclosure as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, stock compensation expense and gain on employee retention credit. The Company's reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and ability to generate cash flow, which we believe is a meaningful measure for our investor and analyst communities. In many cases non-GAAP financial measures are utilized by these individuals to evaluate Company performance and ultimately determine a reasonable valuation for our common stock. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the nearest GAAP measure of net income (loss) has been included in the above financial table.

