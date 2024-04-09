Futures Point To Slightly Positive Open For Wall Street

(RTTNews) - A lack of major U.S. economic data may lead to another choppy trading session on

Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open slightly up on Tuesday.

The stalled ceasefire talks between Israel and Gaza and other geopolitical situations might be influencing investor sentiments.

The inflation data due later this week and a warning about upside risk of inflation are closely watched.

Asian shares finished mixed, while European shares are also following the same trend. As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 34.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 51.25 points.

The U.S. major averages finished mostly lower on Monday. The Nasdaq crept up 5.44 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 16,253.96, the Dow edged down 11.24 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 38,892.80 and the S&P 500 slipped 1.95 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 5,202.39.

Upcoming earnings from U.S. banks JPMorgan, Wells Fargo and Citigroup also remained on investors' radar.

On the economic front, the 4-week, 8-week and 4-month treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.

3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mixed performance on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index was marginally higher at 3,048.54. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 0.57 percent to 16,828.07.

Japanese shares rose up. The Nikkei average rallied 1.08 percent to 39,773.13 while the broader Topix index settled 0.97 percent higher at 2,754.69.

Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 rose 0.45 percent to 7,824.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.45 percent at 8,081.20.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is down 23.80 points or 0.29 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 118.23 points or 0.65 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 14.18 points or 0.18 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 11.11 points or 0.10 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is down 0.43 percent.