Futures Suggest Wall Street To Open Lower

(RTTNews) - Early trends from the U.S. Futures suggest that Wall Street might open lower on Tuesday.

Oil prices fell sharply. Brent crude futures for August delivery were down 1.7 percent at $93.35 a barrel. The dollar index edged lower in Asian trade.

Gold prices rebounded, while spot gold jumped 0.9 percent to $4,524.87 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were up 1.1 percent at $4,555.47.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were falling 226.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 17.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 33.50 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday higher. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 114.19 points or 0.4 percent to 27,086.81, the S&P 500 rose 19.90 points or 0.3 percent to 7,599.96 and the Dow inched up 46.42 points or 0.1 percent to 51,078.88.

On the economic front, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey or JOLTS for April will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 6.833 million, while it was up 6.866 million in the prior month.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will give remarks and participates in conversation on monetary policy co-hosted by the Cleveland Fed, the City Club of Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Partnership, and the 50 Club of Cleveland.

Asian stocks closed mixed on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.43 percent to 4,075.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.52 percent to 26,038.32.

Japanese markets ended lower. The Nikkei average dropped 0.30 percent to 66,734.24 while the broader Topix index settled 0.42 percent lower at 3,924.24.

Australian markets ended marginally lower.