G1 Therapeutics' Phase 3 PRESERVE 2 Study Fails To Meet Primary Goal

(RTTNews) - G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (GTHX) Monday said its Phase 3 PRESERVE 2 study evaluating trilaciclib administered prior to chemotherapy in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) did not meet primary goal of overall survival (OS).

The median OS was 17.4 months in people who were treated with trilaciclib plus chemotherapy compared to 17.8 months in patients who did not receive the therapy.

G1 said it plans to wind down the Phase 3 PRESERVE 2 trial.

The company expects to generate revenue between $60 million and $70 million from its Cosela in 2024. G1 added that it is sufficiently funded to achieve profitability in the second half of 2025.