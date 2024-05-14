|
Gabelli Funds Names Scott Donnelly, Robert Kotick, Greg Maffei and Tony Najjar to Management Hall of Fame
Gabelli Funds introduced the 2024 inductees to the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame at its thirty-ninth annual client conference which was held on Friday, May 10 at the Pierre Hotel in New York. The inductees to the Hall of Fame are Scott C. Donnelly of Textron Inc., Robert A. Kotick of Activision Blizzard, Gregory V. Maffei of Liberty Media Corporation and Tony Najjar of CIRCOR International.
In 1990, Gabelli Funds established the GAMCO Management Hall of Fame to honor corporate executives for their outstanding contributions in enhancing shareholder value. With this year’s inductees, there are 126 inductees in our management hall of fame. The selection process starts with the firm’s research on the company. Each inductee has passed rigorous criteria, including:
- creating shareholder wealth
- earning a superior rate of return over the long term
- practicing the virtues of capital accumulation
- enhancing our clients’ investment success
This Hall of Fame follows the philosophical underpinnings of Gabelli Funds’ fundamental research, as presented in Security Analysis (1934) by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd. It is the investment bible, the key to unlocking values in the stock market. In Security Analysis, Graham and Dodd presented principles and techniques to measure asset value and cash flows in a methodology to evaluate individual companies. They created the profession of security analysis using an investment process that is known today as value investing.
GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.
