Galderma Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Galderma Group AG (SWX:GALD):

Galderma Group AG (the "Company” or "Galderma”), the pure-play dermatology category leader, today announces that the Joint Global Coordinators exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 5,626,592 shares from Sunshine SwissCo AG (EQT), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Auba Investment Pte. Ltd. at the initial public offering price of CHF 53 per share, representing 15% of the 37,510,617 shares offered in the base offering and corresponding to a total amount of c. CHF 298 million. Therefore, the stabilization period has ended on March 26, 2024.

Including the shares placed in connection with the over-allotment option, a total of 43,137,209 existing registered and newly issued registered shares have been sold in the IPO. The total placement volume amounts to c. CHF 2.3 billion. Following the full exercise of the over-allotment option, the free float as calculated by SIX is expected to increase from 20.4% to 22.8%.

The lock-up period in connection with the IPO has been agreed to last for a period of 180 calendar days after the first day of trading for the Selling Shareholders, and until September 30, 2024 for the Company. Members of the senior management team and Board of Directors agreed to a lock-up period in connection with the IPO of 360 calendar days after the first day of trading. Each such lock-up undertaking is subject to customary exceptions and waiver by the Joint Global Coordinators.

Goldman Sachs International, Morgan Stanley and UBS acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the IPO. BNP Paribas, BofA Securities, Citi and Jefferies acted as Joint Bookrunners. Lazard acted as independent financial advisor.

About Galderma

Galderma is the pure-play dermatology category leader, present in approximately 90 countries. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of premium brands and services that span the full spectrum of the fast-growing dermatology market through Injectable Aesthetics, Dermatological Skincare and Therapeutic Dermatology. Since our foundation in 1981, we have dedicated our focus and passion to the human body’s largest organ – the skin – meeting individual consumer and patient needs with superior outcomes in partnership with healthcare professionals. Because we understand that the skin we are in shapes our lives, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. Galderma’s portfolio of flagship brands includes Restylane, Dysport, Azzalure, Alluzience and Sculptra in Injectable Aesthetics; Cetaphil and Alastin in Dermatological Skincare; and Soolantra, Epiduo, Differin, Aklief, Epsolay, Twyneo, Oracea, Metvix, Benzac and Loceryl in Therapeutic Dermatology. For more information: www.galderma.com.

