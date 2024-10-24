|
Galenica increases sales growth in the third quarter
Following solid sales growth of 2.6% in the first half of 2024, Galenica grew more strongly again in the third quarter and generated net sales of CHF 2,864.8 million to the end of September 2024. With growth of 4.1%, Galenica outperformed the growth of the overall pharmaceutical market (+2.9%, IQVIA, pharmaceutical market Switzerland, YTD September 2024).
The strong performance in the third quarter was further supported by widespread colds. The negative impact of the missing sales day at the end of June which was estimated to be -0.8% compared with the prior-year period, has been offset by the end of September. Significant additional sales of generics and biosimilars continued to dampen growth. The generic substitution rate of Galenica pharmacies stabilised at a high 80.3% at the end of September compared to the middle of the year (80.8% at the end of June 2024). The revised distribution share for prescription drugs that entered into force on 1 July 2024 had no significant impact on Galenica’s sales development to the end of September.
2024 outlook confirmed
Galenica confirms its outlook for the 2024 financial year with sales growth of between 3% and 5%, EBIT1 growth of between 8% and 11% and a dividend at least equal to the previous year’s level.
Net sales of the Galenica Group January – September 2024:
1 Adjusted, excluding the effects of IFRS 16 and IAS 19
PRODUCTS & CARE SEGMENT
The Products & Care segment generated net sales of CHF 1,242.6 million (+4.0%) in the first nine months of the 2024 financial year. Of this, CHF 1,046.2 million (+3.8%) was accounted for by Retail (B2C), with Local Pharmacies contributing CHF 989.2 million (+4.1%, excluding Coop Vitality) and Pharmacies at Home accounting for CHF 57.2 million (-1.4%).
Professionals (B2B) increased sales to CHF 204.1 million (+5.8%), with Products & Brands contributing CHF 141.9 million (+5.4%) and Services for Professionals CHF 62.2 million (+6.8%).
Retail (B2C)
Professionals (B2B)
LOGISTICS & IT SEGMENT
The Logistics & IT segment generated net sales of CHF 2,362.5 million (+4.5%) in the first nine months of the 2024 financial year. Of this, CHF 2,262.8 million (+4.3%) was attributable to the Wholesale and CHF 116.7 million (+10.6%) to Logistics & IT Services.
Highlights:
Additional information on sales and further information can be found in the sales presentation Sales presentation.
