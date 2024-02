GAMCO Policy on Precluding Questions During Public Company Conference Calls

On a public company’s recent publicly available 2023 Earnings Call only sell side analysts were permitted to ask a question. A GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI) ("GAMCO”) buy side analyst was precluded from asking a question. GAMCO believes this process is inappropriate and that any shareholder of an Issuer that files a 13F should be given the opportunity to ask a question on a public conference call. Should any company not follow this open practice, it will be recommended to GAMCO’s proxy voting committee that GAMCO withhold votes for management of that company.

GAMCO Investors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO), mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC) and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst™ style of investment.

