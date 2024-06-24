Garmin Names Patrick Desbois, Brad Trenkle Co-Chief Operating Officers - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) announced that Patrick Desbois and Brad Trenkle have been appointed to the newly created role of co-Chief Operating Officer, or co-COO, effective July 1, 2024. Desbois will provide executive oversight for aviation and auto OEM segments, global supply chain and operations, information technology and human resources. Trenkle will provide executive oversight for consumer business segments, engineering innovation and support, as well as global consumer sales, marketing and creative.

Desbois joined Garmin as Vice President, Executive Office in 2011. He was promoted to Executive Vice President of Operations in 2017. Trenkle joined Garmin in 2002 as a software engineer. In 2017, Trenkle was promoted to Vice President of Garmin's Outdoor Segment.