Code Chain New Continent Aktie

WKN DE: A3DZJ1 / ISIN: US19200A2042

18.02.2026 15:07:55

GD Culture Announces Up To $100 Mln Share Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - GD Culture Group Ltd. (GDC) said its board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million over the next six months.

The company may buy back its common shares through open market or privately negotiated transactions through August 17, 2026, subject to market conditions and applicable regulations.

Management will determine the timing and amount of repurchases based on several factors, including share price, trading volume, working capital needs, general business conditions and the price of bitcoin based on the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate.

GD Culture Group operates through subsidiaries focused on AI-driven digital human technology and livestreaming e-commerce, and plans to expand its presence in the livestreaming market through its U.S. unit AI Catalysis Corp.

