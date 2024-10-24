GenAI Cloud Requirements Fuel AWS Ecosystem in Brazil

Enterprises in Brazil are seeking secure, scalable cloud platforms for emerging generative AI (GenAI) applications, accelerating the growth of the AWS ecosystem, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil finds the processing power and other capabilities needed to train and deploy GenAI models has increased interest in AWS and other cloud platforms in Brazil. Globally, almost all AWS ecosystem providers have launched initiatives involving GenAI in the past 12 months, ISG says.

"It is widely expected that GenAI will become indispensable in nearly every sector in Brazil,” said Anay Nawathe, ISG cloud delivery lead for the Americas. "It could transform almost all aspects of human-machine interaction, making the right cloud platform for GenAI a must-have.”

Most Brazilian companies interested in GenAI have not done large-scale rollouts but are conducting proofs of concept to understand its potential applications, the report says. One major area of interest is automation of routine administrative tasks such as processing and analyzing large volumes of data to help companies make better decisions, faster. Another is the creation of chatbots and virtual assistants to improve interactions with customers.

Rising demand for application modernization also is fueling cloud adoption in Brazil, ISG says. To boost operational efficiency, reduce maintenance costs and gain agility, enterprises are working with service providers on application migration to the cloud. Mainframe modernization, which is quickly becoming essential as Brazilian companies look to become more efficient and competitive, can also include migration to cloud architectures.

A growing number of Brazilian organizations are pursuing data modernization projects using cloud-based analytics, with an eye toward better AI implementations. Often, they need to move incomplete, isolated, low-quality data into high-quality structured databases for AI-enabled applications such as automated testing and code refactoring. Companies are also seeking data governance services, which can ensure data is collected, stored and used ethically and responsibly.

"Effective data governance minimizes the risks of inaccurate information and protects against unauthorized access,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "Providers help companies use AWS resources while complying with governance regulations.”

Demand for cost optimization is also expanding the managed services market in Brazil. As their cloud needs grow with GenAI and other emerging applications, some companies are re-evaluating their cloud strategies to balance investment with value. AWS partners are helping clients implement FinOps practices to better predict costs and identify savings opportunities. Demand for GreenOps, which optimizes IT resources to reduce environmental impact, is also expected to grow.

The report also examines other trends affecting the AWS ecosystem in Brazil, including expected growth of SAP migration to AWS and the rising popularity of multi-cloud environments.

For more insights into the AWS-related challenges faced by enterprises in Brazil, plus ISG’s advice on overcoming those issues, see the ISG Provider Lens™ Focal Points briefing here.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 43 providers across five quadrants: AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Data Analytics, AI and ML, AWS SAP Workloads and AWS Brazil Public Sector — Technology Services.

The report names Accenture and dataRain as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names BRLink, Compass UOL, Dedalus, IPSense, Logicalis and TIVIT as Leaders in three quadrants each. Capgemini, Darede, Embratel, Nextios and SoftwareOne are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. A3Data, Extreme Group, GFT, MIGNOW, Sky.One, ST IT Cloud, T-Systems and Wipro are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Embratel, MadeInWeb and TCS are named as Rising Stars — companies with a "promising portfolio” and "high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Compass UOL, Darede, dataRain, Embratel, ST IT Cloud and T-Systems.

In the area of customer experience, Persistent Systems is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2024 among AWS ecosystem providers. Persistent Systems earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence™ program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

The 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Brazil is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

