Genentech's 5-Year Data Of Evrysdi Shows Improvement In Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy Patients

(RTTNews) - Genentech, a subsidiary of Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Friday announced a new 5-year data confirming benefit of Evrysdi for the children with Type 1 spinal muscular atrophy or SMA as they were able to sit, stand and walk.

SMA is a progressive neuromuscular disease that affects the functioning of nerve cells, affecting the patient's ability to walk, eat or breathe.

By the end of the Firefish study, 91 percent of children treated with Evrysdi were alive, 81 percent were alive without permanent ventilation and the majority were able to sit without support for at least 30 seconds, the company stated.

Also, 96 percent of patients were able to swallow, and 80 percent were able to feed without the help of a feeding tube by the end of 5 years.

