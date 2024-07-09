|
09.07.2024 02:00:00
General Counsel (Altdorf, CH, 6460)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as:General CounselOverview: As General Counsel, you will serve as a key advisor to our executive team, reporting directly to the Chief Financial Officer. Your expertise in corporate law, competition law, Intellectual property law and other areas of interest to a globally operating company, coupled with a deep understanding of the Swiss laws and regulations, will be instrumental in navigating increasingly complex legal landscapes and supporting our strategic goals. Location: Altdorf, SwitzerlandYour ResponsibilitiesYou provide both strategic and operational advice on corporate legal topics, with a particular focus on commercial and competition law, M&A, labor law, intellectual Property law and corporate legal set-up and governance;You draft, review and negotiate contracts, ensuring both the company’s requirements are met and compliance with applicable law is safeguarded;You identify and mitigate legal risk and also act on legal opportunities, in the context of changing legal and regulatory environment;You liaise with internal and external legal counsel, and oversee legal inquiries, litigation, court, mediation and arbitration proceedings;You shape and build up Datwyler’s legal capabilities world-wide, including in areas such as data privacy. Your ProfileYou have a Juris Doctor (JD) degree, LBB or equivalent;You have a minimum of 10 years of legal experience in a corporate environment;You have an in-depth understanding of the Swiss laws and regulations; You have exceptional analytical, negotiation and communication skills;You have extensive experience drafting contracts;You have a good feel for the business, and seek to enable the Datwyler business objectives, through entrepreneurial thinking;You are fluent in English (German is a strong plus) and have excellent communication skills.Our Offer to youA dynamic and challenging role in a global company;Opportunities for personal and professional growth;Ability to leave your mark;Competitive compensation and benefits package;Collaborative work environment. Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!