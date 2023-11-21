Get Great Deals Now: Office Depot’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Same Day Delivery Offerings Are Here for the Holidays

Office Depot today announced their Black Friday deals are available right now at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide, with even more deals available on Black Friday and throughout Cyber Week.

To make holiday shopping easier and faster customers can enjoy free same day delivery on qualifying orders placed from Wednesday Nov. 22 through Sunday, Dec. 24. Visit officedepot.com/samedaydelivery for details. Customers can also get their qualifying orders same-day with free 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup. Orders placed online Thursday Nov. 23 will be ready in 20 minutes after stores open on Friday Nov. 24. Visit officedepot.com/pickup for details.

Dive headfirst into holiday shopping with thousands of Black Friday deals online and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores now (quantities limited, while supplies last):

Lenovo™ IdeaPad 5i Laptop with Intel® Core™ Processor, 15.6" Screen, 8GB Memory, 512GB Solid State Drive for $499.99 ($450 off)

HP Laptop with AMD Ryzen™ 3 Processor, 15.6" Screen, 8GB Memory, 256GB Solid State Drive for $249.99 ($240 off)

HP All-In-One Desktop with AMD Athlon™ Gold Processor for $349.99 ($200 off)

Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk in Espresso for $199.99 ($300 savings)

WorkPro Electric Height Adjustable Desk in Black for $519.99 ($230 savings)

Realspace® Electric Height Adjustable Desk Single Motor, Black for $199.99 ($220 savings)

Realspace® Radano High-Back Mesh Chair for $149.99 ($150 savings)

Realspace® Trezza 60"W Straight Desk, Light Oak for $129.99 ($150 savings)

Realspace® Mergence 60"W Gaming Desk for $249.99 ($150 savings)

Realspace® 47"W Mobile Tech Desk, Black for $149.99 ($140 savings)

Modern Comfort Modee High-Back Chair in Black or Sand for $169.99 ($130 savings)

Realspace® Rezzi Vinyl Mid-Back Chair in Black for $69.99 ($80 savings)

Realspace® Sensi Mesh Task Chair for $79.99 ($120 off)

Realspace® Gaming™ RGX Faux Leather High-Back Gaming Chair in multiple colors for $99.99 ($200 savings)

Dell 27" FHD Monitor for $89.99 ($140 savings)

40% off Photo Products

60% off All Custom Cards and Calendars

More exciting Black Friday deals available here

Catch Cyber Week deals in-store or stay in and shop from your couch while relaxing. These deals are available online and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores from Sunday, Nov. 26 – Monday, Nov. 27 (unless otherwise noted, quantities limited, while supplies last):

Sauder Clifford Place Mid-Century Executive Desk in Walnut $279.99 ($170 savings)

Realspace® Magellan Managers Desk in Blonde Ash for $149.99 ($270 savings)

Realspace® Modern Comfort Series Winsley Bonded Leather Mid-Back Chair in multiple colors for $99.99 ($100 savings)

More top Cyber Week deals here

Find services and solutions to succeed this holiday season with thousands of deals available online at officedepot.com and in Office Depot and OfficeMax stores nationwide.

For more unique gift ideas, check out Office Depot’s curated gift guides for teachers, coworkers, students, and everyone else on your list.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, LLC, an operating company of The ODP Corporation, is a leading specialty retailer providing innovative products, services, and technology solutions delivered through a fully integrated omnichannel platform of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores and an award-winning online presence, OfficeDepot.com, to support the productivity and organization of its small business, home office and education clients. Office Depot is committed to enabling its clients’ success, strengthening local communities and providing equal opportunities for all. For more information, visit officedepot.com, download the Office Depot app on your iPhone or Android and follow @officedepot on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231121820452/en/