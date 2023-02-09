|
09.02.2023 22:30:00
Globant to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 16th
LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced it will release results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31st, 2022 on Thursday February 16th, 2023 after the close of regular market hours.
Following the release, Martin Migoya, Globant's CEO & co-founder, and Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO, will discuss the results in a video conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET.
Video conference call access information is:
https://more.globant.com/F4Q22EarningsCall
About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)
We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.
We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.
We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT, and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.
For more information, please visit www.globant.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Arturo Langa, Globant
investors@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230
Media Contact:
Wanda Weigert, Globant
pr@globant.com
+1 (877) 215-5230
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globant-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-february-16th-301743366.html
SOURCE Globant
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.