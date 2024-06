Going Large-scale with Manufacturing of Oligonucleotides

The growing number of oligonucleotide-based APIs is accompanied by an increasing need for efficient routes for their large-scale manufacturing. It is therefore essential to develop more efficient, more sustainable, and highly scalable manufacturing techniques. The speaker will give an overview of Bachem’s existing oligonucleotide capacity based on traditional packed bed synthesizers from small-, mid-, pilot- to large-scale and according chromatography. Besides scalability considerations and equipment comparisons, the talk will also outline currently ongoing capacity expansion, where a new, additional large-scale line for metric ton oligonucleotide output is commissioned. Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Bachem Holding AG Zum vollständigen Artikel