Gold Prices Mixed As Dollar Falls Amid Tariff Uncertainty, Geopolitical Risks

(RTTNews) - Gold prices were mixed on Thursday despite tariff uncertainty, a subdued dollar and rising concerns over a potential military conflict in the Middle East region.

Spot gold rose by 0.3 percent to $5,182.41 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $5,195.94.

The dollar edged lower amid uncertainty over U.S. tariff policy. The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to block a pillar of U.S. trade policy has caused yet more uncertainty for trade partners and companies.

It remains unclear what will happen to nearly 20 framework deals or firmer trade agreements that the Trump administration has reached with countries in recent months.

Geopolitical risks also remain on investors' radar as the third round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran kicked off in Geneva against a backdrop of continued mistrust.

Ahead of the meeting, the U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 30 individuals, companies and vessels linked to Tehran's oil trade.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran possessed a very large number of ballistic missiles that threaten U.S. interests in the region and it was trying to develop weapons that can reach the continental United States.

Vice President JD Vance said Tehran should take Washington's threats of military action seriously.

In economic releases, U.S. weekly jobless claims data will be in the spotlight later today, followed by January's producer price index report on Friday.