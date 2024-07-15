|
15.07.2024 17:41:08
Goliath Resources makes discovery in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle
Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT) has made a significant discovery at its Surebet system in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia marking a promising start to 2024 drilling. The highlight is the identification of a new deep Mothership feeder zone at 648 metres downhole, rich in visible gold and robust sulphide mineralization within quartz breccia. This discovery underscores the area’s potential, which remains open for further exploration.Additionally, a 24.4-metre porphyritic intrusion containing abundant visible gold, molybdenum up to 2 mm in size, and bismuth was discovered between 529.3 and 553.7 metres downhole. This finding enhances confidence in the proximity of Surebet’s feeder source.The ongoing drill program aims to further explore this area with several deeper drill holes planned, including a 900-metre hole currently underway. Goliath is focusing on testing the potential feeder source at depth and expanding the known vein footprint at Surebet.The Golddigger property, where Surebet is located, spans 666 square kilometres and is strategically positioned within the Golden Triangle’s Eskay Rift, a world-class geological setting known for its mineral potential.Goliath is planning 15,000 metres of drilling across 62 holes in 2024.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
