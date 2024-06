Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy Now While They're On Sale

The market is moving higher this year, but there are still plenty of investments that didn't get the memo. Less than 13% of the market's exchange-listed stocks have lost more than a third of their value in 2024. This is where you can find some good sales if you know what to look for in an out-of-favor opportunity.Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI), Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU), and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) have all fallen by at least 39% this year. They're on sale. Let's go over the reasons why I think these are some of the names in the markdown bin worth taking to the checkout counter.Most investors probably haven't given Sirius XM a lot of thought recently. The country's lone play on satellite radio was a battleground stock a decade ago, but now it's just another troubled media stock.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel